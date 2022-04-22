Biffa (LON:BIFF) Trading Up 0.8%

Biffa plc (LON:BIFF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 347 ($4.51) and last traded at GBX 339.40 ($4.42). 279,640 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 553,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 336.60 ($4.38).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 465 ($6.05) price objective on shares of Biffa in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.60, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -42.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 325.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 347.21.

Biffa plc provides waste management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Collections and Resources & Energy. It is involved in the collection, recycling, treatment, processing, and disposal of waste, and production of energy. The company offers general waste collection, dry mixed recycling, food waste collection, single stream recycling, hazardous waste collection and treatment, unplanned waste removal, skip hire, asbestos waste disposal, and bin cleaning services for businesses in sectors, including the construction, facilities management, hospitality and events, logistics waste solutions, manufacturing and production, public, retail waste management, and utilities.

