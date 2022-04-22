BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund (NYSE:DSU) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $10.39

Shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.39 and traded as low as $10.26. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund shares last traded at $10.33, with a volume of 216,964 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.15.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0605 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,189,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,805,000 after buying an additional 95,425 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 655,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,672,000 after purchasing an additional 192,605 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the first quarter valued at $4,335,000. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 282,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 24,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 266,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 11,738 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.34% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund (NYSE:DSU)

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

