BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund (NYSE:DSU) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $10.39

Shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.39 and traded as low as $10.26. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund shares last traded at $10.33, with a volume of 216,964 shares traded.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.15.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0605 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.
About BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund (NYSE:DSU)
BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.
