Blocknet Market Cap Reaches $2.69 Million (BLOCK)

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 22nd. Blocknet has a total market capitalization of $2.69 million and approximately $3,094.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blocknet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000786 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Blocknet has traded down 21.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00047996 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00016491 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001308 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00005797 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001201 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet Coin Profile

Blocknet (BLOCK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 21st, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 8,645,066 coins. The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blocknet’s official website is blocknet.co . Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocknet is founded on the XBridge, the first peer-to-peer protocol enabling communication between nodes on different blockchains. It is open source and is implemented in every Blocknet-enabled app. It is what connects an open-ended array of services – either decentralized or centralized – to one another. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Blocknet

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocknet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blocknet using one of the exchanges listed above.

