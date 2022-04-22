Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Blucora, Inc. provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small businesses and tax professionals. The company’s products and services consist of tax preparation and wealth management, through TaxAct and HD Vest. TaxAct provides digital tax preparation solution for individuals, business owners and tax professionals. HD Vest Financial Services (R) supports an independent network of tax professionals who provide comprehensive financial planning solutions. Blucora, Inc. is based in IRVING, Texas. “

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Blucora in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blucora has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.00.

NASDAQ BCOR opened at $20.33 on Tuesday. Blucora has a twelve month low of $14.21 and a twelve month high of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $977.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.21, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.80.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.24. Blucora had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $178.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Blucora will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Blucora during the 3rd quarter valued at $309,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blucora by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 27,019 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Blucora by 1.9% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,668,232 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,008,000 after purchasing an additional 30,875 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Blucora by 2.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 630,908 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,836,000 after purchasing an additional 17,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Blucora in the fourth quarter worth $776,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

