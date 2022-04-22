BMO Capital Markets Lowers Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Price Target to C$227.00

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$228.00 to C$227.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on FNV. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a C$179.00 price target on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Friday, March 11th. CIBC lifted their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$240.00 to C$260.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a C$144.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$168.00 to C$174.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$194.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$199.21.

Shares of FNV stock opened at C$204.39 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$198.48 and its 200-day moving average price is C$181.43. Franco-Nevada has a 12 month low of C$158.27 and a 12 month high of C$216.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$39.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.34. The company has a current ratio of 17.39, a quick ratio of 15.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Franco-Nevada ( TSE:FNV Get Rating ) (NYSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.09 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$413.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$400.86 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Franco-Nevada will post 4.7500003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 24.03%.

In other news, Director David Harquail sold 28,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$199.27, for a total transaction of C$5,590,171.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 810,841 shares in the company, valued at C$161,577,745.58. Also, Senior Officer Philip Dane Wilson sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$195.00, for a total value of C$877,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,714,595. Over the last three months, insiders sold 57,553 shares of company stock worth $11,502,552.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

