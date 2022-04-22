BMO Capital Markets Lowers Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target to C$15.00

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HBM. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Hudbay Minerals has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$13.01.

HBM opened at C$8.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.20. The company has a market cap of C$2.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.41. Hudbay Minerals has a 52-week low of C$6.70 and a 52-week high of C$11.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.32.

Hudbay Minerals ( TSE:HBM Get Rating ) (NYSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$536.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$551.94 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is currently -1.35%.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

