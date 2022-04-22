Boeing (NYSE:BA) Given a $265.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a $265.00 target price on Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BA. Bank of America reduced their target price on Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com cut Boeing from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Langenberg & Company started coverage on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $235.00 target price on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $251.20.

NYSE:BA opened at $181.02 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $189.44 and a 200 day moving average of $203.36. The company has a market capitalization of $106.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.39, a PEG ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.40. Boeing has a 1-year low of $167.58 and a 1-year high of $258.40.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The business had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($15.25) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boeing will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner purchased 5,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 480 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 157,472 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,634,000 after buying an additional 2,804,423 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 165.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,377,572 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,015,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725,602 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,367,929 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,691,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,908 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $329,579,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $199,306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

