Bon Natural Life (NYSE:BON) Trading Down 0.8%

Bon Natural Life Limited (NYSE:BON – Get Rating) was down 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.18 and last traded at $3.50. Approximately 23,982 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 400,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.53.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bon Natural Life stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Bon Natural Life Limited (NYSE:BON – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.23% of Bon Natural Life as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Bon Natural Life Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of functional active ingredients extracted from natural herb plants in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides personal care ingredients, such as plant extracted fragrance compounds to perfume and fragrance manufacturers; natural health supplements comprising powder drinks and bioactive food ingredient products primarily used as food additives; and nutritional supplements.

