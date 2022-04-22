Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:BDRY) Shares Up 7.1%

Shares of Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:BDRY – Get Rating) shot up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.84 and last traded at $21.74. 183,426 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 263,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.29.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.69.
