Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $97.83 Million

Brokerages expect Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) to post $97.83 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Brilliant Earth Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $97.10 million to $98.36 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brilliant Earth Group will report full year sales of $498.74 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $494.90 million to $500.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $645.45 million, with estimates ranging from $619.00 million to $653.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Brilliant Earth Group.

Get Brilliant Earth Group alerts:

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $121.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.01 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis.

BRLT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brilliant Earth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

In other news, Chairman Eric Scott Grossberg sold 3,526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $42,417.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Chuenhong Kuo sold 56,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $574,926.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 206,626 shares of company stock worth $2,148,899.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $5,996,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 42,734 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group by 219.0% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 255,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after acquiring an additional 175,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,317,000. 97.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRLT traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.86. 1,453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,869. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.22. Brilliant Earth Group has a 12 month low of $7.11 and a 12 month high of $20.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.83.

Brilliant Earth Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, and retail sale of diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brilliant Earth Group (BRLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brilliant Earth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brilliant Earth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.