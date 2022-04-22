Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.91 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) will post sales of $7.91 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Broadcom’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.90 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $7.93 billion. Broadcom reported sales of $6.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadcom will report full year sales of $31.96 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $31.44 billion to $32.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $33.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.67 billion to $34.85 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Broadcom.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 27.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.78 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Broadcom from $665.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Broadcom from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Broadcom from $686.00 to $657.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $672.48.

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $4.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $592.73. 2,034,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,507,602. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $242.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $595.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $581.91. Broadcom has a fifty-two week low of $419.14 and a fifty-two week high of $677.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 93.50%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.55, for a total value of $299,665.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,098. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 68 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $582.50 per share, for a total transaction of $39,610.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,273 shares of company stock worth $18,818,718. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $2,403,800,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 22,117.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 752,289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $500,581,000 after acquiring an additional 748,903 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,431,858 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,949,003,000 after buying an additional 624,821 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Broadcom by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,533,258 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,001,395,000 after buying an additional 542,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Broadcom by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,354,926 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,626,904,000 after buying an additional 436,250 shares during the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

