Brokerages Anticipate Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $122.39 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) will report $122.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $122.70 million and the lowest is $122.08 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $41.25 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 196.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $417.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $407.80 million to $426.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $278.21 million, with estimates ranging from $269.80 million to $286.63 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Eagle Pharmaceuticals.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.89). Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $42.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EGRX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,144 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ EGRX traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,845. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $36.48 and a 12 month high of $58.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.77. The company has a market cap of $614.66 million, a P/E ratio of -72.25 and a beta of 0.65.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

