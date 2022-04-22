Brokerages Expect AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $829.32 Million

Wall Street analysts expect AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) to report $829.32 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for AptarGroup’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $817.00 million and the highest is $847.59 million. AptarGroup posted sales of $776.75 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AptarGroup will report full year sales of $3.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.28 billion to $3.45 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.36 billion to $3.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AptarGroup.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $813.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ATR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AptarGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.00.

NYSE ATR traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.21. 2,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,867. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.30 and its 200-day moving average is $120.33. AptarGroup has a 1 year low of $110.04 and a 1 year high of $158.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $128,648.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AptarGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

