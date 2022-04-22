Brokerages Expect DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.37 Billion

Brokerages expect that DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) will post $4.37 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for DISH Network’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.41 billion and the lowest is $4.32 billion. DISH Network posted sales of $4.50 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DISH Network will report full-year sales of $17.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.04 billion to $17.65 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $17.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.17 billion to $18.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover DISH Network.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 16.48%. DISH Network’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on shares of DISH Network from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DISH Network from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in DISH Network by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 144,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,295,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in DISH Network by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in DISH Network by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in DISH Network by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in DISH Network by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 9,728 shares in the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DISH stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.52. The company had a trading volume of 112,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,691,171. The company has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.00. DISH Network has a 12-month low of $25.84 and a 12-month high of $47.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.04.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

