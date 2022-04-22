Brokerages Set Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Price Target at $10.25

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.25.

Several analysts have recently commented on AFMD shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Affimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Affimed in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Affimed in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Affimed in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affimed during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Affimed during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Affimed by 51.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 6,555 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Affimed during the third quarter worth $122,000. Institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFMD traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.91. 48,068 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,607,461. Affimed has a one year low of $3.59 and a one year high of $11.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.35 and a 200 day moving average of $5.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 2.55.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.05). Affimed had a negative net margin of 149.76% and a negative return on equity of 40.66%. The company had revenue of $11.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Affimed will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, which has completed Phase II clinical study of CD30-positive T-cell lymphoma, and hodgkin lymphoma (HL), as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for peripheral T-cell lymphoma, and transformed mycosis fungoides; that is in Phase I clinical study in combination with adoptive NK cells for CD30-postive lymphomas; and has completed Phase Ib clinical study in combination with anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed HL.

