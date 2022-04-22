Brooktree Capital Management Decreases Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Brooktree Capital Management lessened its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 3.2% of Brooktree Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Brooktree Capital Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,038,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,498,715,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653,357 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,320,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,977,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,544 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,066,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,129,496,000 after purchasing an additional 760,796 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,392,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,647,348,000 after acquiring an additional 273,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,365,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,643,098,000 after acquiring an additional 131,522 shares during the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:JNJ traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $181.87. 237,779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,966,052. The company’s 50 day moving average is $173.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.39. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $185.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $478.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. The firm had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JNJ. Bank of America assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.57.

In other news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

