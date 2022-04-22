BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) Coverage Initiated at UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of BRP Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $40.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.71.

BRP Group stock opened at $23.08 on Monday. BRP Group has a 52-week low of $21.92 and a 52-week high of $45.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.12, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

