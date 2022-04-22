C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.96 Billion

Analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) will post sales of $5.96 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.14 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.52 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide posted sales of $4.80 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will report full-year sales of $24.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.80 billion to $25.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $22.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.38 billion to $24.94 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for C.H. Robinson Worldwide.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.11). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 43.59% and a net margin of 3.65%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis.

CHRW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Benchmark initiated coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Stephens raised their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $91.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.84.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Auxano Advisors LLC increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHRW stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.76. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1 year low of $84.67 and a 1 year high of $112.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.87%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

