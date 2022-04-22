CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CACI International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $304.00 to $336.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on CACI International from $310.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Raymond James raised CACI International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CACI International from $286.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on CACI International in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CACI International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $317.67.

Get CACI International alerts:

Shares of CACI opened at $293.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.94. CACI International has a 52-week low of $238.29 and a 52-week high of $313.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $288.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.33.

CACI International ( NYSE:CACI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.47 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 7.15%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CACI International will post 18.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CACI International news, insider Gregory R. Bradford acquired 1,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $245.92 per share, with a total value of $273,217.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William S. Wallace sold 137 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total transaction of $34,392.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CACI International during the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CACI International in the 3rd quarter worth about $721,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of CACI International by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,446,000 after acquiring an additional 13,302 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 147,932 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CACI International Company Profile (Get Rating)

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates in two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.