Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.88

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$4.88 and traded as high as C$5.40. Calfrac Well Services shares last traded at C$5.40, with a volume of 27,819 shares.

CFW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James set a C$5.75 price target on Calfrac Well Services and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Calfrac Well Services from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. ATB Capital reduced their price target on Calfrac Well Services from C$6.50 to C$5.75 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Calfrac Well Services from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Monday, March 14th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$4.95 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.80, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$182.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26.

Calfrac Well Services ( TSE:CFW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported C($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.56) by C($0.18). The company had revenue of C$257.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$263.80 million. Equities analysts predict that Calfrac Well Services Ltd. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Calfrac Well Services news, insider Glendon Capital Management L.P. sold 8,041 shares of Calfrac Well Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.55, for a total value of C$36,585.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 457,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,083,021.57.

About Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW)

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

