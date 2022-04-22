Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Upgraded to Buy by Roth Capital

Roth Capital upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $80.00 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CPE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Callon Petroleum from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Callon Petroleum from $77.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Callon Petroleum from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.11.

Shares of CPE opened at $61.04 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 2.81. Callon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $25.32 and a 12 month high of $66.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Callon Petroleum ( NYSE:CPE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.15). Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 40.46% and a net margin of 17.86%. The company had revenue of $692.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 14.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Bpp Holdco Llc sold 18,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.58, for a total transaction of $1,171,715.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Primexx Energy Partners, Ltd sold 52,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $3,239,067.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,232,939 shares of company stock valued at $75,744,597 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPE. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,061 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after buying an additional 11,131 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Callon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 129.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,175 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 6,869 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Callon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $728,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Callon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $761,000. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

