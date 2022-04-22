Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.67

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.67 and traded as high as $14.27. Calumet Specialty Products Partners shares last traded at $14.27, with a volume of 89,873 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CLMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 3rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.86.

Get Calumet Specialty Products Partners alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.70. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 2.33.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners ( NASDAQ:CLMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.73). The business had revenue of $865.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 5,222,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,930,000 after acquiring an additional 72,785 shares during the period. Knott David M lifted its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 13.1% in the third quarter. Knott David M now owns 3,567,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,219,000 after purchasing an additional 414,200 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 267,575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after buying an additional 56,514 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 226,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 16,848.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 137,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 136,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.49% of the company’s stock.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets slate of specialty branded products to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products and Solutions segment offers various solvents, waxes, customized lubricating oils, white oils, petrolatums, gels, esters, and other products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.