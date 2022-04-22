Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Camden Property Trust worth $11,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,925,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,758,707,000 after acquiring an additional 339,195 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,959,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,973,000 after purchasing an additional 230,696 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 523.5% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 225,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,220,000 after acquiring an additional 189,131 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 124.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 299,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,731,000 after acquiring an additional 165,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $23,754,000. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.75, for a total value of $145,474.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CPT shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $162.00 to $193.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $179.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.71.

NYSE:CPT opened at $170.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.44, a PEG ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.77. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $117.07 and a 1-year high of $180.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $166.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.54.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($1.12). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 7.85%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.94 dividend. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.77%.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

