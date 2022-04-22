Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) to Hold

Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded First Quantum Minerals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.15.

Shares of FQVLF opened at $32.81 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12 and a beta of 2.00. First Quantum Minerals has a 1-year low of $16.19 and a 1-year high of $37.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0039 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.02%. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.83%.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

