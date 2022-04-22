Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$73.47.

Several equities analysts have commented on CNQ shares. ATB Capital upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$65.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. TD Securities upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$69.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$57.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$77.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Scott Gerald Stauth sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$80.30, for a total value of C$2,087,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,952,446.30. Also, Senior Officer William Robert Peterson sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$78.00, for a total value of C$741,018.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,683 shares in the company, valued at C$8,399,478.60. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 144,615 shares of company stock worth $10,432,772.

Shares of TSE CNQ traded down C$1.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$81.23. 3,688,321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,387,101. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1-year low of C$36.39 and a 1-year high of C$88.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.06, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$94.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$75.97 and its 200-day moving average price is C$62.78.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.11 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.83 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 30.92%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

