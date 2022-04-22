Cantor Fitzgerald Cuts ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Price Target to $3.50

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Cantor Fitzgerald from $6.00 to $3.50 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PRQR. Citigroup cut shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on ProQR Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James downgraded ProQR Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut ProQR Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ProQR Therapeutics has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.94.

Get ProQR Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PRQR opened at $0.76 on Tuesday. ProQR Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.74 and a twelve month high of $9.09. The firm has a market cap of $37.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.97. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 6.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ProQR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PRQR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04). ProQR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,113.78% and a negative return on equity of 59.74%. The firm had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.90 million. On average, research analysts expect that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 122.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. It is primarily developing sepofarsen that is in phase II/III illuminate trial for treating leber's congenital amaurosis 10 disease; QR-421a, which is in phase I/II stellar trial for usher syndrome type 2 and non-syndromic retinitis pigmentosa; QR-1123 that is in phase I/II aurora trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and QR-504a, which is in first clinical trial for the treatment of fuchs endothelial corneal dystrophy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProQR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProQR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.