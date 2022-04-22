CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CB Financial Services from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of CB Financial Services stock opened at $22.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $118.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CB Financial Services has a twelve month low of $20.95 and a twelve month high of $26.80.

CB Financial Services ( NASDAQ:CBFV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $18.92 million during the quarter. CB Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 19.34%. On average, equities analysts expect that CB Financial Services will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In related news, Director Karl G. Baily purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.75 per share, for a total transaction of $25,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CB Financial Services by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in CB Financial Services by 172.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in CB Financial Services by 196.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,913 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CB Financial Services by 6.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,616 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in CB Financial Services by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 154,353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares during the last quarter. 26.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

