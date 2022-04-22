CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $210.00.

CDW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $201.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other CDW news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. bought 1,650 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $181.96 per share, for a total transaction of $300,234.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the third quarter worth $2,912,000. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 30,913 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,330,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,805,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 30,577 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,262,000 after buying an additional 9,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 10,085 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,065,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW traded down $5.78 on Friday, reaching $170.63. 13,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 911,137. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.11. CDW has a fifty-two week low of $162.47 and a fifty-two week high of $208.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $175.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 115.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CDW will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.41%.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

