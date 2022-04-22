Centrifuge (CFG) Trading 1.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Centrifuge (CFG) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 22nd. In the last seven days, Centrifuge has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Centrifuge has a market cap of $116.85 million and approximately $553,122.00 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centrifuge coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.53 or 0.00001326 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002517 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00046266 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,945.50 or 0.07413656 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000171 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.91 or 0.00037516 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,579.41 or 0.99619047 BTC.

About Centrifuge

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 221,843,476 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge

Centrifuge Coin Trading

