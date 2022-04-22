Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 38.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 129,014 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $45,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 172.4% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 56.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total value of $839,296.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $2,905,125.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,558 shares of company stock worth $6,491,514 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on UPS shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas raised United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.39.

United Parcel Service stock traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $188.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,616,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,205,759. The company has a market capitalization of $164.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.70 and a 12 month high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.07 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 96.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $1.52 dividend. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 41.39%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

