Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 460,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 181,030 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $50,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in FMC by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in FMC by 5,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in FMC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of FMC by 224.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in FMC by 501.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. 88.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of FMC from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of FMC in a report on Monday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FMC in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut FMC from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.47.

In other FMC news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.41, for a total value of $567,240.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 2,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.65, for a total value of $269,680.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,096 shares of company stock valued at $1,306,961 in the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FMC stock traded down $2.48 on Thursday, hitting $137.01. 783,325 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 969,803. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.88. FMC Co. has a 1-year low of $87.27 and a 1-year high of $140.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $127.50 and its 200 day moving average is $112.25.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 14.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.19%.

FMC announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

