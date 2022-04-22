Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) PT Lowered to $111.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $114.00 to $111.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
SCHW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Compass Point raised Charles Schwab from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Charles Schwab from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Argus upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $95.32.
Shares of SCHW opened at $73.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. Charles Schwab has a 52-week low of $64.33 and a 52-week high of $96.24. The company has a market cap of $133.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.00.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.37%.
In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.43, for a total value of $126,990.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $321,360.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 574,625 shares of company stock worth $51,649,366 in the last three months. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth about $1,127,795,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 126.2% in the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 14,264,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,011,000 after buying an additional 7,959,247 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $631,278,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $435,461,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,667,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,859,032,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305,161 shares during the last quarter. 71.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Charles Schwab Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.
