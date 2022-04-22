ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ChromaDex Corporation and its subsidiaries supply phytochemical reference standards and reference materials, related contract services, and products for the dietary supplement, nutraceutical, food and beverage, functional food, pharmaceutical and cosmetic markets. ChromaDex’s core business strategy is to use the intellectual property harnessed by its expertise in the area of natural products and in the creation of reference materials to the industry as the basis for providing new and alternative, green, mass marketable products to its customers. The Company’s main priority is to create industry-accepted information, and to provide products and services to every layer of the functional food, pharmaceutical, personal care and dietary supplement markets. The company markets and sells its products in the United States and Canada. It offers its products through distributors in Europe, South America, Korea, India, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Mexico. “

Get ChromaDex alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital began coverage on ChromaDex in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on ChromaDex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on ChromaDex from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on ChromaDex from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDXC opened at $1.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.93 million, a PE ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.85. ChromaDex has a 12 month low of $1.93 and a 12 month high of $10.78.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 70.85% and a negative net margin of 40.22%. The company had revenue of $17.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ChromaDex will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert N. Fried acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.16 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChromaDex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ChromaDex by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of ChromaDex by 4,922.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 7,581 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ChromaDex by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 7,961 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ChromaDex by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,143,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,712,000 after purchasing an additional 25,074 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.02% of the company’s stock.

ChromaDex Company Profile (Get Rating)

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on healthy aging. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers, as well as to distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ChromaDex (CDXC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ChromaDex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChromaDex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.