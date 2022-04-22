ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ClearSign Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

NASDAQ CLIR opened at $1.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.47. ClearSign Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $5.44. The company has a market capitalization of $44.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 0.99.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 211.1% in the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ClearSign Technologies in the second quarter worth about $94,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ClearSign Technologies in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ClearSign Technologies by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 22,603 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.65% of the company’s stock.

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

