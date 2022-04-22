ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ClearSign Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.
NASDAQ CLIR opened at $1.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.47. ClearSign Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $5.44. The company has a market capitalization of $44.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 0.99.
ClearSign Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.
