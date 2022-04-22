ClinTex CTi (CTI) Trading Down 17.7% Over Last Week

ClinTex CTi (CTI) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. One ClinTex CTi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0209 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ClinTex CTi has a total market cap of $2.60 million and $397,994.00 worth of ClinTex CTi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ClinTex CTi has traded down 17.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ClinTex CTi Profile

ClinTex CTi (CRYPTO:CTI) is a coin. It was first traded on June 12th, 2020. ClinTex CTi’s total supply is 191,311,840 coins and its circulating supply is 124,445,175 coins. The Reddit community for ClinTex CTi is https://reddit.com/r/ClinTexCTi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ClinTex CTi’s official message board is clintex.medium.com . ClinTex CTi’s official website is clintex.io . ClinTex CTi’s official Twitter account is @ClinTexCTi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Clinical Trials Intelligence is a distributed technology platform that incorporates predictive data analytics, machine learning (AI), and the innovative use of smart contracts to drive significant quality and operational improvements in clinical trials. ClinTex delivers intuitive blockchain-based self service analytic solutions to the pharmaceutical industry. ClinTex claims their novel Clinical Trials Intelligence solution will enhance clinical trial processes by providing tools to optimise Operational Efficiency, Clinical Data Quality and Medical Review. “

ClinTex CTi Coin Trading

