CloakCoin Hits Market Cap of $6.70 Million (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. CloakCoin has a market capitalization of $6.70 million and approximately $1,852.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CloakCoin has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar. One CloakCoin coin can currently be bought for about $1.15 or 0.00002908 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Astar (ASTR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000991 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000361 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002401 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000059 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 44.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00010729 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00009143 BTC.

About CloakCoin

CloakCoin (CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,829,269 coins. The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com . The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

CloakCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

