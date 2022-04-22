Clorox (NYSE:CLX) PT Lowered to $146.00

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $148.00 to $146.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Clorox from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $132.00 to $117.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Clorox has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $148.38.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $148.15 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $141.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The company has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a PE ratio of 74.45, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.23. Clorox has a 52-week low of $127.02 and a 52-week high of $195.68.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 86.36% and a net margin of 3.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Clorox will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 233.17%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its holdings in Clorox by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Clorox by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp raised its holdings in Clorox by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Clorox by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

