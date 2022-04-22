Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) PT Raised to C$135.00

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$137.00 to C$141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cogeco Communications currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$132.33.

Get Cogeco Communications alerts:

Shares of Cogeco Communications stock opened at C$112.78 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$104.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$103.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.35. Cogeco Communications has a 12 month low of C$95.50 and a 12 month high of C$123.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.67.

In related news, Senior Officer Elizabeth Alves sold 325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$83.39, for a total transaction of C$27,101.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 490 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$40,861.10.

Cogeco Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.