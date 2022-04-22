Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.55

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.55 and traded as high as $13.90. Community West Bancshares shares last traded at $13.90, with a volume of 487 shares traded.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Community West Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.99 and a 200 day moving average of $13.55. The company has a market capitalization of $120.16 million, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Community West Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CWBC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.06). Community West Bancshares had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $11.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.80 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Community West Bancshares will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Community West Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 18.67%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PL Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Community West Bancshares by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 530,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,120,000 after purchasing an additional 56,456 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Community West Bancshares by 8.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Community West Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Sonen Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Community West Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $644,000. Finally, Cutler Capital Management LLC raised its position in Community West Bancshares by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 318,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Community West Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:CWBC)

Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit; and cash management products.

