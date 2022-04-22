Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,750

Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,720 ($22.38) to GBX 1,750 ($22.77) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,950 ($25.37) to GBX 2,100 ($27.32) in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,800 ($23.42) to GBX 1,950 ($25.37) in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compass Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,455.75.

Get Compass Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:CMPGY opened at $22.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Compass Group has a 1-year low of $19.35 and a 1-year high of $25.25.

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.