Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Acquires 200 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Cummins were worth $930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 500.0% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Cummins in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMI stock traded down $5.52 on Friday, hitting $199.29. 40,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,228,725. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $204.22 and a 200 day moving average of $219.52. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.50 and a fifty-two week high of $273.65.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 17.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.75%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CMI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Cummins from $256.00 to $233.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $260.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.33.

In related news, COO Jennifer Rumsey sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total transaction of $87,532.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,657.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher C. Clulow sold 285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.04, for a total value of $58,436.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,348 shares of company stock valued at $9,180,117 over the last ninety days. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

