Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Acquires 89 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,264 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,829,488 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $40,968,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377,179 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in Tesla by 38,084.4% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,494,920 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,579,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491,005 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,447,578,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,169,939 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $10,183,430,000 after buying an additional 858,839 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 299.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 813,975 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $631,221,000 after purchasing an additional 610,300 shares during the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,400.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,250.00 target price for the company. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,313.00 price target (up from $1,010.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Barclays set a $325.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $960.41.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $25.21 on Friday, hitting $1,002.41. 1,434,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,295,639. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 204.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 2.08. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $546.98 and a one year high of $1,243.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $934.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $980.48.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.96. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total transaction of $758,314.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $913.26, for a total value of $1,141,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,871 shares of company stock worth $61,335,952. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

