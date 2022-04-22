Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Grows Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,995 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PAX Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 730 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Maytus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 197.3% in the fourth quarter. Maytus Capital Management LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $19,763,000 after purchasing an additional 36,500 shares in the last quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc acquired a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,285,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard stock traded down $14.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $351.18. 121,716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,561,536. The company has a market capitalization of $343.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $352.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $353.29. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $305.61 and a 1 year high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.16. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.90% and a net margin of 46.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.37%.

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $569,765.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.50, for a total value of $58,535,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 482,051 shares of company stock worth $181,949,746 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MA. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.44.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

