Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Invests $1.15 Million in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GXO. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth $81,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth $1,871,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth $4,106,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at $531,000. 74.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GXO. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GXO Logistics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.13.

Shares of GXO Logistics stock traded down $2.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,025. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a one year low of $48.38 and a one year high of $105.92.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GXO Logistics news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 3,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $282,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,447,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $311,814,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,468,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,239,825.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About GXO Logistics (Get Rating)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.