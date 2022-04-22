Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Invests $732,000 in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 35,250 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $732,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Brown Advisory Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 122.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 145,728 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 80,213 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 10.6% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 391,575 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,544,000 after purchasing an additional 37,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 46,545 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 6,915 shares in the last quarter. 50.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ford Motor news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. acquired 267,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $4,499,986.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:F traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,302,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,981,953. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.50. The company has a market capitalization of $60.38 billion, a PE ratio of 3.54, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.20. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $11.14 and a 52-week high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 9.03%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Ford Motor from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.14.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

