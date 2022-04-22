Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Purchases 448 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth about $787,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth about $161,384,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 108,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,156,000 after purchasing an additional 12,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $649,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total transaction of $1,030,721.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 3,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total value of $511,611.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SWK. Zacks Investment Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $223.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.67.

NYSE SWK traded down $2.84 on Friday, hitting $141.44. 65,867 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,945,752. The business’s fifty day moving average is $149.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.59. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.62 and a 12 month high of $225.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.08. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.29 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 12.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 30.56%.

About Stanley Black & Decker (Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.