Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 29,423 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI decreased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 46.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,318 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,423 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in AT&T were worth $844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,767,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,065,940,000 after buying an additional 11,916,885 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,305,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,267,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,750 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in AT&T by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,048,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,108,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005,913 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in AT&T by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,200,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,085,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in AT&T by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,770,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $750,089,000 after purchasing an additional 89,123 shares in the last quarter. 51.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of T stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $19.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,453,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,573,527. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.89 and a 200 day moving average of $24.25. The stock has a market cap of $139.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.85 and a 12-month high of $33.88.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.16. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.278 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.22%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.34.

AT&T Company Profile (Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.