Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.87

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.87 and traded as high as C$5.26. Computer Modelling Group shares last traded at C$5.11, with a volume of 53,185 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Echelon Wealth Partners raised Computer Modelling Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$6.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Computer Modelling Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.63.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.88. The company has a market cap of C$398.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05.

Computer Modelling Group ( TSE:CMG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$17.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$16.10 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Computer Modelling Group Ltd. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. Computer Modelling Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.91%.

Computer Modelling Group Company Profile (TSE:CMG)

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, develops and licenses reservoir simulation software in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional oil and gas reservoirs; GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling; STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; and CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to make informed decisions on large integrated oil and gas projects.

