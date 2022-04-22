Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $37.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Computer Programs and Systems, Inc has been serving the information technology needs of community healthcare providers for over twenty-seven years. Headquartered in Mobile, Alabama, the company provides a complete health information and patient care system that encompasses the full spectrum of financial and clinical applications. The CPSI System provides the most comprehensive single-source electronic medical record available and allows the realization of a true enterprise-wide electronic medical record. The Company is a single-source vendor providing comprehensive software and hardware products, complemented by complete installation services and extensive support. Its fully integrated, enterprise-wide system automates clinical and financial data management in each of the primary functional areas of a hospital. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Computer Programs and Systems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Computer Programs and Systems presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.50.

Computer Programs and Systems stock opened at $33.94 on Tuesday. Computer Programs and Systems has a 52 week low of $26.11 and a 52 week high of $37.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.80 million, a PE ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.67.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.17. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Computer Programs and Systems news, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David A. Dye sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total value of $28,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,459 shares of company stock worth $238,223 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPSI. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Computer Programs and Systems during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 252.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

