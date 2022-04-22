comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $94.93 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating) will report sales of $94.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for comScore’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $97.10 million and the lowest is $92.76 million. comScore posted sales of $90.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that comScore will report full year sales of $391.78 million for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $420.45 million, with estimates ranging from $409.49 million to $431.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow comScore.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.11. comScore had a negative net margin of 13.89% and a negative return on equity of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $96.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SCOR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of comScore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of comScore from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of comScore in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other comScore news, insider William Paul Livek purchased 130,002 shares of comScore stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.54 per share, for a total transaction of $330,205.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCOR. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in comScore in the third quarter worth about $74,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in comScore by 186.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 335,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 218,430 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in comScore by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,748,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,520,000 after buying an additional 17,712 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in comScore by 9.0% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 294,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 24,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in comScore in the third quarter worth about $2,685,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

SCOR traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $2.26. The company had a trading volume of 259,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,350. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.14. The company has a market cap of $204.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. comScore has a 52-week low of $2.24 and a 52-week high of $5.25.

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures advertising, consumer behavior, and audiences across media platforms in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and internationally. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle; TV Essentials that combines TV viewing information with marketing segmentation and consumer databases; and StationView Essentials to understand consumer viewing patterns and characteristics.

